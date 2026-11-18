Can't Touch This: Make your own oven mitt! Beginner Sewing Workshop | Ages 12+ at Talent Maker City
Can't Touch This: Make your own oven mitt! Beginner Sewing Workshop | Ages 12+ at Talent Maker City
Our oven mitt sewing class will be sure to get you excited about making your own professional looking handcrafted items. In this workshop you will learn how to use a pattern to create these vintage oven mitts. You will solidify skills such as cutting on a bias, sewing a straight stitch, top stitching, and turning out neat seams on a curve. Come learn the simple tips and tricks that will level up your sewing prowess!
Talent Maker City
50$
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Talent Maker City
makeit@talentmakercity.org
Talent Maker City
304 E. Main St.Talent, Oregon 97540
541-897-4477
robyn@talentmakercity.org