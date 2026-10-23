© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Belonging: Writing Workshop For Women

Belonging: Writing Workshop For Women

What does it mean to belong? How do we experience belonging in our lives? How does the theme of belonging show up in our writing – for the characters in our stories or for the people in our reflective and memoir writing?

Join Michelle St. Romain-Wilson and others for this last in person workshop of the year. This workshop will encourage participants to use art, writing prompts, and sharing exercises to explore this most basic of human needs – finding our place of belonging in this world.
If you are interested in writing as a form of creative expression, possibilities, join us. This workshop includes writing prompts, simple art activities and time for connection in a small group environment.

Cost: $30 Some scholarships available. To register, email michelle.st.romain.wilson@gmail.com

Jacksonville Community Center
$30
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/