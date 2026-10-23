Belonging: Writing Workshop For Women

What does it mean to belong? How do we experience belonging in our lives? How does the theme of belonging show up in our writing – for the characters in our stories or for the people in our reflective and memoir writing?

Join Michelle St. Romain-Wilson and others for this last in person workshop of the year. This workshop will encourage participants to use art, writing prompts, and sharing exercises to explore this most basic of human needs – finding our place of belonging in this world.

If you are interested in writing as a form of creative expression, possibilities, join us. This workshop includes writing prompts, simple art activities and time for connection in a small group environment.

Cost: $30 Some scholarships available. To register, email michelle.st.romain.wilson@gmail.com

