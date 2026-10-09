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Bandaids vs. Surgery: Healing the Health Care System: A Community Conversation,

Bandaids vs. Surgery: Healing the Health Care System: A Community Conversation,

Oregon can be the first state to enact publicly-funded universal health care. The legislature is receiving a plan developed by a committee of experts. It includes robust benefits and saves money for most Oregonians by reducing bureaucracy, duplication, complexity, profit motive, waste, and fraud. Premiums, paid into a Health Care Trust Fund on a scale related to income, will replace what individuals currently pay. Sandra Coyner, long-time member of the Jefferson Center and the Board of Directors of Health Care for All Oregon, will lead a community conversation about this plan and your questions and concerns.

This event is part of the Salon series of The Jefferson Center (www.thejeffcenter.org), a Rogue Valley non-profit focused on critical thinking using secular humanist values to understand and engage with issues important to our community. Contact Joseph Graf (graf@sou.edu) with questions or for more information.

The Jefferson Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Jefferson Center
graf@sou.edu
thejefcenter.org

Artist Group Info

graf@sou.edu
The Jefferson Center
208 Oak Street, Suite 101
Ashland, Oregon 97520
www.thejeffcenter.org