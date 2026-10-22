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All That Glitteers

All That Glitteers

All That Glitters by Halley Bruno of Wild Nights Productions from Arcata: A gutsy plunge into the pleasures, sorrows, and confessions of artists who strip down to their souls. When the velvet curtain is drawn back, something more daring than flesh is revealed: the intimate drama that unfolds when fantasy and identity collide. TIME OF SHOW: 60 Minutes, TICKET PRICE: $15, WARNINGS: 18+ burlesque level of nudity (pasties/thong) explicit language, talk about stripping and the life of an entertainer. Part of the EXIT Theatre Fringe Festival.

EXIT Theatre
$15
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

EXIT Theatre
415-203-2516
mail@theexit.org
https://www.theexit.org

Artist Group Info

mail@theexit.org
EXIT Theatre
890 G St 2nd Floor
Arcata, California 95521
415-203-2516
mail@theexit.org
https://www.theexit.org