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A Choir, Cocoa & Cookies: Jacksonville Pre-Tree Lighting Event

A Choir, Cocoa & Cookies: Jacksonville Pre-Tree Lighting Event

FREE! Join in the holiday spirit by dropping by the JCC BEFORE the city of Jacksonville Tree Lighting event on 11/28, at 5pm. Carols will be sung by the South Medford High School Chamber Choir and hot cocoa and cookies will be on tap. Donations gladly accepted to support the JCC.

ALL AGES WELCOME. Walk-ins welcome, or you can pre-register here!

Jacksonville Community Center
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/