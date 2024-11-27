Free Thanksgiving meals available to those in need

In Ashland, a Thanksgiving meal, including vegetarian options, will be served at First Presbyterian Church of Ashland, 1615 Clark Avenue, from 11 - 1.

The OHRA Center, 2350 Ashland Street, will also host a breakfast in the parking lot, from 9 - 1 on Thursday.

In Grants Pass, the nonprofit Saint Vincent de Paul will provide a holiday meal at 757 SE 7th Street from noon until 1 p.m., as will the Gospel Rescue Mission homeless shelter at 540 SW Foundry Street, from noon until 3 p.m.

The American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is also hosting Thanksgiving dinner from 3 - 5 p.m. Meals are by reservation only and are free to veterans and their family. The menu will include turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and more.

A couple of churches in Medford are serving free meals, including First Christian Church, 1900 Crater Lake Avenue, from 2 - 4 p.m. and West Main Church of Christ, 1701 West Main Street, starting at 2 p.m.

12th Step Street Recovery will host a Thanksgiving meal in Medford's Hawthorne Park, 501 East Main Street, from 4 - 6 p.m.

At the Jackson County Library in Medford, 205 S Central Ave, there will be a Thanksgiving potluck from 11:30 - 2:30.

The Point Pub and Grill in Central Point, 311 East Pine Street, will also serve free meals from 11 - 2.

Meanwhile, Amy’s Cafe in Klamath Falls is offering free meals to all from 3 - 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving, at 618 Main St.

"Everyone is welcome, and there's no need to bring anything but yourself," a flyer for the event reads. "Whether you're seeking companionship or simply a place to enjoy a hearty meal, we'll be here to share in the spirit of gratitude and togetherness."

The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission will offer free meals from noon until 1 p.m. at 1931 Mission Avenue.

There will be a Thanksgiving meal in Cave Junction hosted by Thankful Hearts Community Meal in Jubilee Park, 307 South Junction Avenue, from noon until 3 p.m.

On the coast, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, 401 Fir Street, will provide a holiday meal starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

In Redding, Bethel Church will provide a meal in the Veterans Hall at 1605 Yuba Street on Thursday from 11 - 1.

Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Yreka, 825 Knapp Street, will serve a holiday meal from 1 - 2 p.m.

Arcata House Partnership will host a community meal from 11 - 1 at 1301 D Street.

"We look forward to coming together and sharing a delicious meal with our neighbors, regardless of housing status," the group's Facebook post reads.

Saint Vincent de Paul in Eureka will host a holiday meal at 35 West 3rd Street from 10:30 - 1:30.