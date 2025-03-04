Newsom requires state workers to be in the office nearly full time

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday requiring state employees to work from the office at least four days a week.

The order says employees will start the new schedule July 1.

In a press release, the governor’s office said the policy would improve communication, mentorship and oversight in state departments.

“When we work together, collaboration improves, innovation thrives, and accountability increases,” Newsom said in the press release. “That means better service, better solutions, and better results for Californians, while still allowing flexibility.”

The order comes over a month after President Donald Trump issued a similar one requiring federal workers to go back to the office full-time.

Newsom’s executive order also directs the state to streamline applications for former federal employees, especially if they have experience in firefighting, forest management or weather forecasting.

Mayor Kevin McCarty said it’s a good move for downtown Sacramento.

“We've noted in the last several years that fewer people downtown has had an impact with commerce and our local businesses in our core of Sacramento,” he said.

There are some exceptions to the new policy — departments can be flexible depending on individual employee’s needs, and they still have to follow laws to that effect.

State workers are currently required to be in the office 2 days per week.

Mary Hunkins works for the Department of Health Care Services, and they said the order is frustrating.

“I sign off of work — that’s it. Then, I get to go and hug my kids and cook them dinner and take them out,” they said. “That’s not as available anymore, now that I have to spend 30 minutes to an hour going back and forth to the office.”

They also care for a child with special needs and a parent at risk of falling, and their current schedule makes that easier.

“I know that sometimes there is a misconception that state workers don't really work, that they just are lazy and they don't deserve their paychecks and who cares what's happening to them,” Hunkins said. “We work really hard. We're dedicating ourselves to serving the people of California.”

