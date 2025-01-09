Providence Medford nurses set to begin strike with nurses around Oregon

The walkout will include around 400 nurses from Providence Medford Medical Center. The strike also includes physicians in other parts of the state. Last week, Providence officials said they wanted to re-open negotiations with those doctors.

In a press conference on Thursday, Chris Pizzi, chief executive for the Providence Southern Oregon Service Area, said the Medford hospital and its clinics will remain open while hiring outside labor. He said the hospital is offering nurses a 20% raise and a commitment to proper staffing levels.

“The proposal that we have put forward is generous, it's fair, and the economics of that, I think just as importantly, is sustainable,” said Pizzi.

Kate Kitchell, chief nursing officer at Providence Medford Medical Center, who is not part of the walkout, accused the Oregon Nurses Association of favoring striking over negotiation.

“I've worked in this hospital for over a decade and I have participated in contract negotiation cycles several times…. This cycle has been different,” said Kitchell. “This time around we saw ONA’s early communication not around ratifying a contract here locally in Medford, but around growing power and promoting statewide strikes across Oregon.”

Nurses represented by the Oregon Nurses Association gave Providence a legally required notice to strike after negotiating for over a year to get better wages, more benefits and a fix to chronic understaffing. The group accuses Providence of refusing to respond to its proposals.

“[Providence has] made claims that some services will be disrupted and some facilities will be shuttered. But in the same breath, they've also told the press that they're fully prepared,” said ONA executive director Anne Tan Piazza at a press briefing on Thursday. “They have made inconsistent and disingenuous claims about their preparedness, and tried to blame the issue on frontline caregivers.

Gina Ottinger, a nurse and ONA executive committee secretary, said the strike was also about patient care and overall working conditions.

“Nurses and other frontline caregivers are leaving. They're leaving for better wages, better benefits and better working conditions and neighboring hospital systems,” said Ottinger.

The open-ended strike will impact eight hospitals and six clinics. Strikers say they won’t go back to work until a deal is reached.

