Oregon Public Broadcasting workers vote to unionize

Reporters at OPB have covered labor organizing in donut shops to strip clubs in recent years. Now it’s their newsroom doing the organizing.

Workers at Portland-based OPB and KMHD Jazz Radio have joined the Screen Actors Guild -American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

In a press release, SAG-AFTRA said 80% of those workers, which include on-air hosts, reporters and video producers, signed the petition to unionize. That notice was delivered to management Thursday. Oregon Public Broadcasting listed 206 employees in 2023.

“We request a systemic change that we strongly believe will provide the structure to ensure we are not just consulted but are represented in vital decisions,” read the OPB union petition, “including but not limited to wages, salaries, working conditions and major systems changes.”

Oregon Public Broadcasting CEO Steve Bass could not be reached for comment. According to an OPB employee, specific union demands won’t happen until later in the bargaining process.

Last year, union membership hit 14% in Oregon. That’s a drop from over 15% in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a peak of over 21% in 1989. Although Oregon is still one of the top 10 states for unionization, which nationwide included only 10% of wage and salary workers in 2023.

Employees at National Public Radio as well as NPR-member stations around the country, such Seattle’s KUOW, Boston’s WBUR and Los Angeles’ KPCC, have also unionized under SAG-AFTRA.

“We hope to collaborate with OPB leadership to increase morale among our colleagues, build on the equity and inclusion efforts in our workplace, and create an environment at OPB and KMHD where every employee has the support they need to thrive,” said SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.