2023 Online Auction
JPR is hosting its 2nd annual Online Auction from January 23 through February 6. Items include vacation getaways, outdoor adventures, rare wine, fine dining, one-of-a-kind items, and more!
The auction catalogue will be available for preview on 1/19.
Generous donors include:
Arbor House
Ashland Automotive
Awen Winecraft
Bloomsbury Books
BookStayHop
Bridgehouse Bed & Breakfast
Catalyst Ashland
Chill Out Salon
Chozu Bath & Tea Garden
Cocorico
Cold Creek Inn
Common Block Brewing Company
Craig Alan Photography
Del Rio Vineyards
Dogwood Motel
Grizzly Peak Winery
Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden
Hither
Irvine & Roberts Vineyards
Jacklily Seasonal Floral Design
Jacksonville Inn
Kencairn Landscape Architecture
Kindred Spirits Mobile Bar
Kriselle Cellars
Lake of the Woods
Le Mera Gardens
Love Aesthetics
Maria Katsantones
MÄS
Melody Jones
Mix Bakeshop
Momentum River Expeditions
Mt Shasta Ski Park
OCA
Oregon Cabaret Theatre
Oregon Shakespeare Festival
Paschal Winery
Plant Oregon
Quady North
Redwood Coast Music Festival
ReMix
Roxy Ann Winery
Shepherd's Dream
Simple Machine
South Stage Cellars
Steelhead Water
The Cascade Theatre
The Falls Taphouse
The Rogue Grape
The Vintage Coffee & Sake
Valley View Winery
Vintage Wine Bar and Restaurant
Walkabout Brewing
Work Sharp
Yala
... and more!