AJ McCalla was born in Santa Rosa, California, where his parents ran a B&B in the wine country. There, he was fascinated by the classical soundtrack that played during the guests’ breakfast, which started a lifelong love affair with classical music. He soon became an avid symphony-goer and classical radio listener. In 2022, he graduated from Quest University Canada in Squamish, British Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences, focusing on Theatre and Music History.

He then settled in Ashland and became a piano teacher. He soon began volunteering at JPR so he could continue being surrounded by beautiful music. Now, he is excited to begin his tenure as host of Siskiyou Music Hall, where he hopes to share his enthusiasm and love for classical music with all of you! In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, attending plays, and playing the piano.