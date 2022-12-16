© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listener Announcements

JPR's 40th Annual Wine Tasting

Jefferson Public Radio
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM PST
Wine Tasting 2023 Promo_350x200.png

Check back here for ticket information in the coming weeks.

logo_ashland_food_coop.png

Over 40 regional wineries and restaurants participate in our event with live music by the Danielle Kelly Jazz Project. This year also features the JPR Wine Pull + the JPR 50/50 Raffle. So, arrive solo or bring a date ... either way, join JPR staff and friends for a spectacular night out as the community comes together to celebrate the bounty of the region and public radio! A special thanks to our sponsor, the Ashland Food Co-op.

Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites is offering courtesy room rates from February 9-11 to JPR Wine Tasting guests. Call 541-482-8310 and ask for the JPR Wine Tasting room discount. Amenities include:

  • Complimentary hot continental breakfast
  • Free WiFi
  • Outdoor jacuzzi
  • Fitness room
  • LUNA Café
  • Free parking
  • Electric car charging stations
  • Waterstone Spa Studio
  • Weather permitting – Tennis and Pickleball courts
Listener Announcements
Print
Your support is vital to JPR's ability to cover regional issues, and bring you fact-based news.
Contribute Now