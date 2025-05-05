JPR CD Sale: May 16 & 17 2025

Our Open Air team is decluttering JPR’s vast library of CDs, and sharing the bounty of this one-of-a-kind collection with you! On Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, join us in the courtyard of SOU’s Stevenson Union to peruse the archives, find some new favorites to take home, and support JPR’s service to the region! This CD sale will also include the unique opportunity to take home archival issues of the Jefferson Journal, dating back to the early days of JPR (or just "KSOR" back in the day).

Join JPR staff on Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, from 10am-2pm in the courtyard of SOU's Stevenson Union (a.k.a. Student Union).