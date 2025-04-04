JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Curry County
Our Classics & News service on 91.5 FM and 90.5 FM and Rhythm & News on 89.3 FM in Curry County are experiencing issues due to a problem with the receiving antennas at our Port Orford site. Our engineer is working to restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.