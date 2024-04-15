© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Upcoming JPR Live Session | Jenny Don't and the Spurs - Friday at Noon

By Dave Jackson
Published April 15, 2024 at 1:44 PM PDT
Jenny Don't and Kelly Haliburton
Christina Iveli
/
jennydontandthespurs.com
Jenny Don't and Kelly Haliburton

The Alt-country/rock-a-billy combo has a new album - Broken Hearted Blue - due out later this Spring.

Jenny Don’t earned her moniker growing up. She was known for being strong-willed and defiant which resonates well with the outlaw nature of alt-country music.

Born in New Mexico, she now lives in the Pacific Northwest.

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs have been blazing their own trails since they began making music together about 12 years ago.

Catch them on their west coast tour this Friday in Redding at the Art Hunger Gallery, showtime is 7:30PM. Find more information at jennydontandthespurs.com

And catch her JPR Live Session earlier that day at noon on your FM dial or streaming right here, just click the orange arrow near the top of the page, and find JPR Live Session podcasts here and wherever you find podcasts.

 

This JPR Live Session is made possible with help from The Talent Club, with cold drinks and live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Find their live music schedule at talentclublive.com
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
