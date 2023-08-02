JPR Seeks Morning Edition Host / Producer

JPR is seeking a part time Morning Edition Host and Producer. Primary duties include serving as JPR's morning news anchor, developing local content to be inserted into NPR's Morning Edition, and producing other JPR broadcast and online news content.

The position is based at JPR's main studios, located on the campus of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.

For complete position details and to apply CLICK HERE.

Jefferson Public Radio (JPR) is a network of 26 public radio stations and 34 translators serving a 60,000 square-mile area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. JPR is licensed to and operated by Southern Oregon University (SOU), whose main campus is located in Ashland, Oregon. JPR operates from a newly built state-of-the-art broadcast center on the SOU Ashland campus and also operates a satellite studio facility in the Cascade Theatre in Redding, California. JPR provides three fully separate, full-time program services and is a member of the NPR Network.