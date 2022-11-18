© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Travel and Tourism

Hotels and other lodges expect to see gains as Americans' COVID fears wane, and travel bug takes hold

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM PST
Guests line up at the Graduate Hotel's front desk in Eugene.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Guests line up at the Graduate Hotel's front desk in Eugene.

In another sign that pandemic concerns are easing, more Americans say they’ll travel over the holidays and stay in hotels this year.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association says over a quarter of Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, with 31% of that group saying they’ll stay in a hotel. That’s up from 22% last year.

Rik Villareal, owner of the Itty Bitty Inn in North Bend.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Rik Villareal, owner of the Itty Bitty Inn in North Bend.

Rik Villareal owns the Itty Bitty Inn in North Bend. He said a reservation tracking service he uses shows the rates being comparable to 2021. But many guests - troubled by world events- are really hitting up their concierge services.

“I don’t remember ever -in the last ten years - having so many people ask us to decorate their rooms for Christmas, or to help them find Thanksgiving dinner plans,” Villareal told KLCC. “We’ve never experienced this in our reservation-making, people planning on celebrating because they thought the world was getting kooky.”

The AHLA’s survey also shows that while COVID fears are fading, 85 percent of respondents said inflation and gas prices factor in whether or not they travel in the coming months.

Additinoally, 64% of Americans would be concerned about delays or cancellations if they traveled by plane right now, with 66% of these respondents reporting a lower chance of flying this holiday season as a result.

Copyright 2022 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.

Tags
Travel and Tourism Top StoriesOregon NewsCOVID-19 NewsAppfeed
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. He is a 20-year reporter who has worked at NPR, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including three Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award in 2012.
See stories by Brian Bull
Print
Your support is vital to JPR's ability to cover regional issues, and bring you fact-based news.
Contribute Now