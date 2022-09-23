© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Seeks Broadcast Engineer

Published September 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM PDT
Jefferson Public Radio (JPR) seeks a Broadcast Engineer to assist the Director of Engineering in maintaining, operating and developing the technical systems that enable JPR to fulfill its public service mission.

JPR is a network of 23 AM and FM public radio stations and 36 translators serving a 60,000 square-mile area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. JPR is owned and operated by Southern Oregon University (SOU) and operates from a newly built broadcast center on the SOU Ashland campus and also operates a satellite studio facility in the Cascade Theatre in Redding, California. JPR provides three fully separate, full-time program services and is an NPR member station.

For complete position details and to apply CLICK HERE.

