A Little Slice of New Orleans

Since first visiting New Orleans on a business trip (no, really, someone thought that was a good business decision) around Halloween 1998, I've been a big fan of the scene there. I've returned 3 times since, twice for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, their yearly celebration of music and culture.

Just about everything about American culture got a little better once it was filtered through New Orleans - the food, the style and arguably most important, the music. It was after all, the birthplace of jazz. With pioneers like Louis Armstrong, Professor Longhair, Malcolm John Rebenack Jr. - better known as Dr. John - and both the Neville and Marsalis families, New Orleans has enough of a unique culture it's practically its own country.

NPR Bo Diddley and a very young Trombone Shorty

Troy Andrews, otherwise known as singer, bandleader and multi-instrumentalist Trombone Shorty made his first appearance at Jazzfest at 4 years old as a guest of Bo Diddley. He lead his first brass band at age 6. Now in his mid-30s he leads a tour: Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown. It started in 2018, was shut down because of the pandemic in 2020-'21and restarted again this year. I had a chance to catch the show in Santa Barbara on August 13.

Like they were plucked from the French Quarter during Mardi Gras, Soul Rebels, a traditional New Orleans brass band, lit the fuse for an explosive night of all things New Orleans. The perfect high energy keynote to start the evening.

After Soul Rebels, it was Dumpstaphunk. They were founded in 2003, by singer/organist Ivan Neville (son of Aaron Neville) with his cousin Ian Neville on guitar, to play a gig at Jazzfest. They took the stage Saturday for a set of songs by the Meters, a band including Art Neville, often mentioned alongside James Brown for developing funk. They were joined by George Porter Jr. (original bassist and vocalist of The Meters) and Cyril Neville (Ivan's uncle) on vocals. The Meters defined the slinky, dirty funk sound with hits like Cissy Strut and Look-a-Py-Py. Funk doesn't get much better than this, and Dumpstaphunk treated the material with the love and respect due the elder statesmen of NOLA who joined them on stage.

Next it was the highlight of the evening for me with Tank and the Bangas joined by Big Freedia. From New Orleans, Torianna "Tank" Ball and company won the 2017 Tiny Desk Contest, combining soul and hip hop for something truly their own. A Tank and the Bangas show is a spectacle to witness. The music is tight, groovy and all over the map while Tank's smart progressive hip hop flavored vocals fall somewhere between Beyonce, Sharon Jones and Nina Simone. Freddie Ross Jr, known by the stage name Big Freedia, joined Tank and the Bangas for several songs during their set. The "Queen Diva" as Freedia refers to himself, was an early adopter of bounce music, a form of booty-shaking, dance rap with a heavy beat. His voice was sampled by Beyonce in her song Formation, and he worked with Tank and the Bangas on the song and video Big. An already high energy, diverse show got even hotter when Freedia hit the stage for Big and several other tunes from his repertoire. I've attended countless concerts over the course of several decades. This was the 2nd time I've been awestruck by a Tank and the Bangas show. The vibe is positive, even on songs that take on very heavy subjects, the music makes it impossible to stand still and their presence rolls over you, well, like a tank.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue closed the night. They're touring on the new album Lifted. Shorty is a bit of a mixologist when it comes to music. He's well-versed in New Orleans jazz but also adept at rock and soul and you get a lot of all of it in one of his shows. It's high energy throughout with ample space given to his 2 guitarists, tenor and baritone sax players and his back up singers to solo and take the spotlight. Several of them joined him on a lap around the expensive seats while trading solos. Later in the set, he dueled with bassist Mike "Bass" Ballard sans the rest of Orleans Avenue taking their licks into experimental territory. When the band returned Shorty stepped in as conductor, clapping out rhythms for the band to play in synch back to him in a great display of how tight a large ensemble can play.

Various circumstances over the last few years have kept me away from Jazzfest. This show was a nice snack to hold me over until next spring.