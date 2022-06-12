© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
'An attempted coup': The Jan. 6th House Select Committee hearings
After nearly a year of investigation, including interviewing more than 1,000 witnesses and reviewing more than 125,000 documents and other records, the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has begun a series of public hearings to present its findings to the American people.JPR has gathered related NPR stories, and video of the hearings, on this page as a resource on this extraordinary event in American history, and the ongoing threat to our democracy.

VIDEO: The first Jan. 6th House Select Committee public hearing (June 9, 2022)

Published June 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT

