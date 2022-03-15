The Met's Concert For Ukraine Streaming On-Demand

On March 14, 2022, the Met presented a benefit concert to support Ukraine and its citizens, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium.

Star soloists Lise Davidsen, Elza van den Heever, Jamie Barton, Piotr Beczała, and Ryan Speedo Green joined the Met Orchestra and Chorus in a program featuring the Ukrainian National Anthem led by Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi, as well as works by Barber, Beethoven, Silvestrov, Strauss, and Verdi.

The entire performance can be streamed now through March 21st at Metopera.org.