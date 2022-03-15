The Met's Concert For Ukraine Streaming On-Demand
The facade of the Metropolitan Opera House was illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag for "A Concert for Ukraine" on March 14, 2022
Jonathan Tichler / Met Opera
Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the Met Orchestra and Chorus in "A Concert for Ukraine" at the Metropolitan Opera on March 14, 2022.
"A Concert for Ukraine" at the Metropolitan Opera on March 14, 2022. Soloists for Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 were soprano Elza van dan Heever, mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, tenor Piotr Beczała, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green.
Evan Zimmerman
Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyie following the Ukrainian national anthem.
Evan Zimmerman
Soprano Lise Davidsen performs Strauss's "Four Last Songs" at "A Concert For Ukraine."
Evan Zimmerman
Sergíy Kyslytsya, permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, acknowledges the applause of the audience at "A Concert for Ukraine" at the Metropolitan Opera.
Evan Zimmerman
Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and the Met Orchestra and Chorus performed the Ukrainian national anthem.
Evan Zimmerman
On March 14, 2022, the Met presented a benefit concert to support Ukraine and its citizens, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium.
Star soloists Lise Davidsen, Elza van den Heever, Jamie Barton, Piotr Beczała, and Ryan Speedo Green joined the Met Orchestra and Chorus in a program featuring the Ukrainian National Anthem led by Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi, as well as works by Barber, Beethoven, Silvestrov, Strauss, and Verdi.
The entire performance can be streamed now through March 21st at Metopera.org.