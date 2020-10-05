© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: JPR App

Published April 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT
JPR's app is currently unavailable for download in the Apple App Store due to an expired security certificate. We are working on renewing the certificate as soon as possible.

We encourage you to visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen, or our Service Maps to find a frequency in your area. Thanks for your patience!

