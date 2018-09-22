A Year Later, Extinguished Eagle Creek Fire Still Prompting Closures At Multnomah Falls

A year after the start of the 49,000-acre Eagle Creek Fire torched areas of the Columbia River Gorge and prompted closures at Multnomah Falls, crews are scheduled to continue clearing lingering brush remnants from the fire that could pose dangers to visitors at the iconic waterfall.

On Tuesday arborists are scheduled to spend most of the day removing hazardous trees that are at risk of falling from the slopes around Multnomah Falls.

To do that, they’ll need to close the Benson Bridge trail and the lower viewing platform of the falls, blocking access to the best viewing spot of the falls.

This could be one of several more short term closures at Multnomah Falls because of lingering hazards from the Eagle Creek Fire. That fire nearly missed the Multnomah Falls Lodge and damaged surrounding terrain.

The lodge, its restaurant gift shop and information center will remain open during the tree removal process.

The U.S. Forest Service has already removed many damaged trees at risk of falling.

The work could get rescheduled for Wednesday, depending on the weather.

