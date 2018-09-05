Wildfire Closes 45 miles Of I-5 In Shasta County

A wildfire on both sides of Interstate 5 has closed a nearly 45-mile long stretch of the highway in Shasta County.

Northbound I-5 is currently closed at Fawndale Road, north of Redding. Southbound I-5 is currently closed at Mott Road, north of Dunsmuir.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office is conducting evacuations on both sides of I-5 north of Lakehead to the Shasta/Siskiyou county line.

As of 3:30 this afternoon, what's being called the Delta fire had grown to 500 acres.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.