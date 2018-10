First the Hollies. Then Crosby, Stills and Nash. Then Crosby, Stills Nash and Young. Then, a long solo career.

Graham Nash hasn't just seen the history of contemporary popular music, he's made much of it.

Nash plays tonight (October 3rd) at the Cascade Theater in Redding, and he's making a major donation to help victims of the Carr fire.

JPR Music Director Eric Teel caught up with Graham Nash by phone in late September, somewhere on the road.