Wed 9 AM | Rain, Rain Come Again: Drought Status Update

The rain finally returned before the end of September, but it will take a lot more of it to reverse the region's drought.

All of Oregon west of the Cascades is in either moderate or severe drought, and our part of California is not much better.

So what do we do when it's been this dry for this long, and what are the prospects for catching up on precipitation? We put those questions to Eric Dittmer, geologist, professor, and former water resource planner for the Rogue Valley Council of Governments, and to Ryan Sandler from the National Weather Service in Medford.

We explore both effects and forecasts.