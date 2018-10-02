Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Rain, Rain Come Again: Drought Status Update

By , & 43 minutes ago
  • NOAA

The rain finally returned before the end of September, but it will take a lot more of it to reverse the region's drought. 

All of Oregon west of the Cascades is in either moderate or severe drought, and our part of California is not much better. 

So what do we do when it's been this dry for this long, and what are the prospects for catching up on precipitation?  We put those questions to Eric Dittmer, geologist, professor, and former water resource planner for the Rogue Valley Council of Governments, and to Ryan Sandler from the National Weather Service in Medford. 

We explore both effects and forecasts. 

Tags: 
drought

Related Content

Managing California's Drought

By & Sep 26, 2018
NOAA

California has seen some of the worst wildfires in its history this year. The explosive nature of the fires is due in part to serious long-term droughts in the state.

A new report from The Public Policy Institute of California analyzes the state's ongoing problems with drought and proposes strategies for managing  California's water supply in the future.

Still Valid In A Drier West: "Cadillac Desert"

By , & Sep 4, 2018
Picture of a drought affected landscape
CSIRO

There is much that is wonderful about living in the West.  Lack of humidity, for example. 

But that's an indicator of a basic fact of life: there's not much precipitation in this part of the country, at least south of Eugene, and so not much water for all the people and nature. 

Marc Reisner covered the topic in  great depth in his monumental work Cadillac Desert, first published in 1986.  He covered the history: dams and diversions, rivers and reclamation, and the underlying issue: too much demand for too little water. 

Drought has only made the book truer over time.  Lawrie Mott, Reisner's widow, is a scientist and the writer of additional material for later editions of the book. 