Women generally did not hold important jobs in journalism when Mary McGrory began writing her column for the Washington Post.

And even some of her colleagues sniffed at the idea of a women writing "important" stories in the paper.

But she stuck to it, writing eloquently about Washington and politics for the better part of 50 years.

John Norris gave an overview of her career in Mary McGrory: The First Queen of Journalism.

Norris visited in 2015, and we revisit the interview here.