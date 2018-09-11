Wed 9 AM | Before The End, After The Fact: Fire Summit

Fire season clearly still has a while to go, but it's never too early to talk about what happened this year, and why.

A Smoke and Fire Summit is set for next weekend (Saturday, September 15th) at Southern Oregon University, to help people better understand the contributing factors to a destructive and smoky summer. We hear from Marko Bey of the Lomakatsi Restoration Project, and Don Ferguson, retired from a long career at the federal Bureau of Land Management working on wildland fires.

Meanwhile, the Nature Conservancy recently published a study looking at the history of wildfire behavior in the Rogue River Basin. We hear from its lead author and forest ecologist Kerry Metlen.

There is much to discuss, in the studio and afterward.