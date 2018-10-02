Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | The No Side On Local Gun Protection Measures

By , & 42 minutes ago
  • John Sepulvado/OPB

Several counties will vote in November on versions of a “Second Amendment Protection” measure.

The measure expands the definition of firearms and limits enforcement of firearms in laws. If passed, it would mandate that definitions of firearms be interpreted as including firearm accessories and ammunition. 

In general, it would put the county on record as opposing state efforts to curtail gun ownership rights.

Jackson County's version is measure 15-181, the Right to Bear Arms Amendment.  Penny Okamoto of Ceasefire Oregon is against the measure.

She joins us for a discussion of what the measure could do if passed and why she wants it stopped.  
 

Tags: 
guns

Related Content

Gun Deaths Drop In Urban California, Not Rural

By , & May 21, 2018
Megathon Charlie/Flickr

The "conventional wisdom" on firearm deaths is that the rates are higher in urban areas.  In California, the conventional wisdom is wrong. 

The Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California-Davis studied firearm deaths--homicide and suicide--from 2000 to 2015. 

The overall rate of firearm homicide dropped 30% over that time... almost all of it in urban areas.  Rural areas have seen no such decline. 

The Move To Block Oregon State Gun Laws At County Level

By , & May 16, 2018
John Sepulvado/OPB

At times it seems like the different levels of government are at war with each other: states sue the federal government to enforce certain laws (or not to); the federal government sues states (like California) over its approach to immigration "sanctuaries." 

And several Oregon counties have now joined efforts to block the state from enforcing gun control laws. 

The Committee to Preserve the Second Amendment is concerned that state laws are overstepping the bounds of the second amendment.  Coos and Klamath County groups are active. 