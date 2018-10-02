Wed 8:30 | The No Side On Local Gun Protection Measures

Several counties will vote in November on versions of a “Second Amendment Protection” measure.

The measure expands the definition of firearms and limits enforcement of firearms in laws. If passed, it would mandate that definitions of firearms be interpreted as including firearm accessories and ammunition.

In general, it would put the county on record as opposing state efforts to curtail gun ownership rights.

Jackson County's version is measure 15-181, the Right to Bear Arms Amendment. Penny Okamoto of Ceasefire Oregon is against the measure.

She joins us for a discussion of what the measure could do if passed and why she wants it stopped.

