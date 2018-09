You can find film festivals all over the country now, but few that focus on just films from and about Oregon.

But that is the mission at the Klamath Independent Film Festival, lighting up screens in Klamath Falls the weekend of September 14-16.

From features about imperiled horses ("Lean on Pete") to documentaries about the arts scene in the Klamath Basin itself ("Ragland"), there's a bunch to see.

Jesse Widener is the Executive Director of Klamath Film and our guest.