That old brick warehouse at the corner of California and Shasta Streets in Redding may look nondescript. But it's got a bright future, at least if the McConnell Foundation and Shasta Living Streets have anything to say about it.

And they do... the foundation just gave a grant to Shasta Living Streets to develop uses for the warehouse, now dubbed California Street Labs.

Rachel Hatch from the McConnell Foundation and Anne Thomas from SLS visit to talk about plans and ideas for the building.