The Yurok tribe is looking for funding for "wellness villages," which are planned living sites along the river where the tribe can help reintegrate people who have struggled with addiction.

Yurok Chief Judge Abby Abinanti, among others, proposed the wellness villages as a possible remedy. But it will take a few dollars to move the idea from concept to reality.

Judge Abby joins us with further details of how these villages will aid the healing process of people struggling with addiction.