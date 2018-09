Teenagers may be the people feeling the most angst, but they are not the people committing the most suicides in the United States.

Much older Americans are the ones ending their lives, and Oregon ranks in the top ten states for suicide deaths. Older white males are most prone to suicide in Oregon.

Sean Connolly is a behavioral health specialist with Senior & Disability Services at the Rogue Valley Council of Governments (RVCOG).

He shares figures and prevention approaches with us.