Wed 8 AM | Getting Your Medical Records Away From Paper

Notice all the colored folders next time you're at the doctor's office; many medical records are still stored on paper.

But the industry has been pushing for years now toward more computerization, more use of electronic health records (EHR). It's taking time to convert, but one trend is clear: more IT workers in the health industry.

William Hersh, MD and teacher of medical informatics at Oregon Health & Science University, tracks the trends in health record adoption.

He visits with details of the workforce growth, and the benefits to patients.