Underground History Live: Fire!

Underground History is one of The Jefferson Exchange's most popular segments.

But why just listen on the radio? We're bringing Underground History above ground with Underground History Live!

Join Jefferson Exchange host Geoffrey Riley and Chelsea Rose and Mark Tveskov from SOU’s Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) for the next edition of Underground History Live, Monday, October 29 from 6 – 8 pm at Common Block Brewing in Medford.

This edition of Underground History Live welcomes Zach Rodriguez, archaeologist with the Forest Service out of Happy Camp. He has spent the last several years on the front lines of the fires and can talk about how archaeologists work with other personnel on active fire situations to try to preserve sensitive sites from both the fire and the impact of the fire suppression efforts.

In addition, Mark Tveskov will discuss his work on the battle site of Hungry Hill, which burned during his work there. He got a look at the site before and after the fire. Chelsea Rose will discuss her work on the burned Chinatown in Jacksonville, and SOULA's excavation of part of Bandon that burned to the ground in the 1930s

The event is free! Arrive by 6:00 pm if you want to order dinner and drinks at Common Block. The program begins at 7:00 pm.