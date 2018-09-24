Tue 9am | TKO: Collecting Hip-Hop's Past By Photograph

Hip-hop has eclipsed rock as America's most important musical culture. In this month's The Kennest Observers, guest Vikki Tobak joins host Robert Goodwin in discussing a striking collection of candid photographs of the legends and innovators of hip-hop.

From the last shoots of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls just weeks before their deaths, to Jerome Albertini’s shoot of all the members of Wu-Tang Clan, "Contact High" features rare photos of iconic artists, some of which have never been shared by the photographers before, including images of Kanye West, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, NAS, N.W.A. and more.