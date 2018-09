One of the oft-expressed concerns about illegal immigration is that it leads to more crime.

But study after study, by groups both left and right, shows that illegal immigrants actually commit crimes at rates lower than the general population.

Benjamin Gonzalez O'Brien explores the numbers, the issues, and the efforts to address them in his book Handcuffs and Chain Link: Criminalizing the Undocumented in America.

The author joins us with details of his exploration.