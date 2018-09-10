Related Program: 
Tue 9 AM | Discovering The Undiscovered Parts Of A Planet (Earth)

By , & 15 minutes ago

The great explorers all had a whole lot of unknown in front of them.  They had no idea what they'd find, and they came back with big surprises (think Charles Darwin, for one example). 

The mystery is mostly gone on an Earth now completely mapped.  Or is it? 

Kate Harris once so despaired of no more undiscovered country that she wanted to move to Mars. 

But she found lots of unknown corners left on Earth.  She found them by bicycle, a tale she tells in her book  Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey on the Silk Road

Kate Harris stops exploring long enough to visit with us about all she's seen.  
 

