Tue 9 AM | Bidding Good Night To Sleep Disorders

It's become everyday in our age of anxiety. Many of us just don't sleep well, don't sleep enough, or both.

20 percent of Americans suffer from some sort of sleep disorder. Science writer Henry Nicholls comes to this topic from a different personal experience: he sleeps too much. He first noticed symptoms of narcolepsy when he was 21, and his disorder has progressed.

In his latest book, Sleepyhead: The Neuroscience of a Good Night's Rest, Nicholls digs into the latest neurological research on the spectrum of sleep disorders, from insomnia to narcolepsy to sleep apnea to restless leg syndrome, and finds that they have a lot in common.

Henry Nicholls joins us for an eye-opening discussion.

