The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Bidding Good Night To Sleep Disorders

By , & 16 minutes ago
  • Pexels/Pixabay

It's become everyday in our age of anxiety. Many of us just don't sleep well, don't sleep enough, or both.

20 percent of Americans suffer from some sort of sleep disorder. Science writer Henry Nicholls comes to this topic from a different personal experience: he sleeps too much. He first noticed symptoms of narcolepsy when he was 21, and his disorder has progressed.

In his latest book, Sleepyhead: The Neuroscience of a Good Night's Rest, Nicholls digs into the latest neurological research on the spectrum of sleep disorders, from insomnia to narcolepsy to sleep apnea to restless leg syndrome, and finds that they have a lot in common. 

Henry Nicholls joins us for an eye-opening discussion.
 

sleep

The Enormous Importance Of Sleep In Our Lives

By , & Oct 31, 2017
Shahbaz Nahian, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36011595

Catching some Zs.  Getting 40 Winks.  Slipping into the Arms of Morphius. 

We have many expressions for getting some sleep, but our knowledge about what we get from sleep was fairly limited, until recently. 

Now we have a better idea what benefits sleep gives to us; physically, mentally, and even creatively.  The knowledge comes from places like the sleep lab at the University of California-Berkeley, run by Matthew Walker. 

He is the author of a new book, Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams

The Savvy Insomniac

By & Charlotte Duren May 13, 2014
Fine Fettle Books

Some nights the sleep just won't come, and nothing from warm milk to counting sheep will help. 

Health journalist Lois Maharg can relate. 

Maharg struggled with sleep--and therefore struggled to cope in the daytime--for years. 