The fictional Ebenezer Scrooge said of the world "There is nothing on which it is so hard as poverty." We comfort ourselves by thinking, nearly 200 years later, that we treat poor people better now.

Sarah Smarsh begs to differ. She found in her life that to have less means people often think you are less.

Smarsh unfolds that view in Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth.

The author joins us to detail some of her experiences in life and in poverty.