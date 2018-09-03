Tue 8:30 | Why Prisoners Are On Strike

24 years ago, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure requiring all prison inmates to work full-time. The ballot measure, which became part of the state constitution, spelled out that compensation for the work was not required.

That arrangement and others like it are among the reasons that inmates across the country are on strike, and plan to stay on strike until September 9th.

The actions inside prisons are being supported by demonstrations on the outside.

Freelance journalist Jared Ware is covering the strike; he joins us for further detail on strike issues and the response.