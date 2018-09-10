Related Program: 
Tue 8:30 | Stories Of Southern Oregon: Back To The Land In The '70s

  • Community building in Sawyer's Bar in the 70s.
    Southern Oregon Digital Archive

The back-to-the-land movement of the 1970s did a lot to populate the hills and hollers of our region. 

Thalia Truesdell was one of the people who came looking for a simpler way of life... she settled in Sawyer's Bar on the California side, buying some land there. 

Her experiences there and later in the Applegate Valley are the subject of this month's edition of Stories of Southern Oregon, curated by Maureen Flanagan Battistella for the Southern Oregon Digital Archive

Maureen and Thalia Truesdell visit The Exchange to unfold a story of a time gone, but certainly not forgotten.  

 

