Tue 8:30 AM | Redding Documentary Raises Curtains for Cascade Theater History

The Cascade Theater in Redding was inaugurated in 1935. By the mid-1990s, it was on the verge of collapse.

That is until the JPR Foundation (the parent organization of Jefferson Public Radio) spearheaded a campaign to raise millions of dollars and restore it to its original grandeur. The theater is now in full use and readies to premiere a documentary detailing how the Redding community made this project happen.

We hear from screenwriter Jessica Weichman about "Curtain Up: The Life and Rebirth of the Cascade Theater," which premieres at the theater on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 7 pm.