Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | The High Rate Of Sexual Assault Of Native American Women

By , & 14 minutes ago
  • Native American lobbying day at the Washington State Capitol.
    Native American lobbying day at the Washington State Capitol.
    Voice of America

The number of women who report being sexually assaulted in America are surprising enough.  But the numbers are shockingly high for Native American women. 

And the shock goes beyond sexual assault to murder and kidnap... these too happen at higher rates for native women than for the rest of the population. 

It's a situation with many contributing factors, all studied by Lisa Brunner, who co-directs the Indigenous Women's Human Rights Collective and teaches at White Earth Tribal and Community College in Minnesota. It's also a focus for lawyer Mary Kathryn Nagle at Pipestem Law

They visit with some grim details and possible remedies. 

Tags: 
Native Americans.

Related Content

Goodbye, Columbus: SOU Celebrates Indigenous People

By , & Oct 5, 2017
insidesou.edu

Once upon a time kids got the day off from school on Columbus Day.  Then we learned a bit more about Christopher Columbus, and his day got downgraded a bit. 

The post office will be closed on Monday October 9th, but not much else. 

On the Southern Oregon University campus, Indigenous Peoples Day will be observed instead, with a variety of ceremonies. 

Lupe Sims is the student who advocated for the observance. 

Meet Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody

By & May 10, 2017
Marylhurst University

It only took a few thousand years, but Oregon has its first official Native American Poet Laureate. 

Elizabeth Woody was named Oregon Poet Laureate by Governor Kate Brown last year. 

Woody is member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, a writer in several genres and a visual artist as well. 

She visits Ashland for a speaking engagement (May 11), and drops by the studio for a visit. 