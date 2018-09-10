Tue 8 AM | The High Rate Of Sexual Assault Of Native American Women

The number of women who report being sexually assaulted in America are surprising enough. But the numbers are shockingly high for Native American women.

And the shock goes beyond sexual assault to murder and kidnap... these too happen at higher rates for native women than for the rest of the population.

It's a situation with many contributing factors, all studied by Lisa Brunner, who co-directs the Indigenous Women's Human Rights Collective and teaches at White Earth Tribal and Community College in Minnesota. It's also a focus for lawyer Mary Kathryn Nagle at Pipestem Law.

They visit with some grim details and possible remedies.