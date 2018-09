Much has been said about the big deficit in Oregon's public pension program, PERS.

Now Stacy Bannerman has something new to say about it: PERS should get any of its investments out of companies that make weapons of war. Bannerman, the head of Women's EcoPeace, brought her group and others into a coalition, calling upon state leaders to "divest PERS from the war machine."

Bannerman visits with details on the campaign.