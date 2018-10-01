Tue 8 AM | Engineer Writes Book To Spur Women Engineers

People got angry when a Barbie doll was introduced that spoke the phrase "math class is tough." Yet 26 years later, there is still plenty of evidence that girls avoid the STEM subjects: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Komal Singh at Google noticed the trend herself, and decided to do something about it.

Her response is a book for girls called Ara the Star Engineer. The book mixes the fictional Ara with real-life women who have made great gains in technology.

Komal Singh visits to talk about inspiration and dedication.