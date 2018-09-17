Tue 8 AM | California Joins Ban On Driftnet Fishing

Related Program: 
Ocean fishing with large nets always catches creatures besides the intended fish; "bycatch," it's called in the business. 

But some large nets are known for scooping up and killing marine mammals as well as fish.  Driftnets were banned in Washington and Oregon years ago. 

Now California legislators have passed a law to ban driftnet fishing a few years down the road. 

Turtle Island Restoration Network and allied groups are thrilled with the passage. 

Cassie Burdyshaw from the group explains the issues with driftnets, and how the law addresses them.  
 

