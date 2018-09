Wildfires plague our region every summer, threatening thousands of lives and livelihoods.

So when director Alex Jablonski set out to make a documentary about the lives of firefighters out in the field, he looked to Grants Pass, Oregon.

The film follows a team of men as they work through a busy wildfire season. It premieres Friday, Sept. 21, at the Varsity Theatre as part of the Ashland Independent Film Festival's Bests of the Fests weekend.