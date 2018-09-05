Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Josh Gross Presents Rogue Sounds For September

By , & & Josh Gross 50 minutes ago
  • Clownvis Presley plays Johnny B's in Medford, September 20.
    Clownvis Presley plays Johnny B's in Medford, September 20.
    Facebook

Rogue Sounds are not necessarily sounds that come from rogue bands.  It's just that they are coming to play in or near the Rogue Valley that they come to the attention of Josh Gross

He is himself a musician, a lover of music, and a writer of music (and theater, but that's another story). 

Once a month Josh picks a short list of bands coming to town, chooses representative samples of their music, and joins us on the air to talk about them.  Voila: Rogue Sounds. 

Listen for everything from rock to rap, and some material that's just hard to categorize.
 

Tags: 
Rogue Sounds

Related Content

Rock The Summer Out: Rogue Sounds For August

By , & & Josh Gross Aug 1, 2018
redelvises.com

Josh Gross has a passion for music. 

Safe to say that Josh loves music in many forms, and he gets to demonstrate it by making his own AND by covering the music of others in his writing. 

We plug Josh into the Exchange once a month in a segment we call Rogue Sounds. 