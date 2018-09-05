Thu 9:40 | Josh Gross Presents Rogue Sounds For September

Rogue Sounds are not necessarily sounds that come from rogue bands. It's just that they are coming to play in or near the Rogue Valley that they come to the attention of Josh Gross.

He is himself a musician, a lover of music, and a writer of music (and theater, but that's another story).

Once a month Josh picks a short list of bands coming to town, chooses representative samples of their music, and joins us on the air to talk about them. Voila: Rogue Sounds.

Listen for everything from rock to rap, and some material that's just hard to categorize.

