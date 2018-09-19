Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | What Fascism Really Means

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Mussolini, the original Fascist, with contemporary.
    Mussolini, the original Fascist, with contemporary.
    By Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1969-065-24 / CC-BY-SA 3.0, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5418804

In our current divided political climate the word "fascist" is an all-purpose insult used by the left to describe members of the alt-right. Much like "socialist" or "liberal" is hurled in the opposite direction.

But what exactly constitutes fascism? In his new book, How Fascism Works, Jason Stanley has a simple formula: fascist politics uses divisiveness to attain power.

He also describes the ten pillars of fascist politics. And he points out that a country need not be fascist to experience fascism. 

The author pays The Exchange a visit.  
 

Tags: 
history
World War II

Related Content

Pulitzer Winner Considers Americans' Better Angels

By , & Jul 27, 2018
Wikimedia

Jon Meacham has written some fine biographies of Americans, including one on Andrew Jackson that won a Pulitzer Prize.  Now it's not a person Meacham is examining, but a whole country. 

That's the gist of his latest work, The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels.  In the book, Meacham points out several times in American history when we were at each other's throats, figuratively if not actually, and managed to come through. 

The key: finding and accentuating those better angels. 